Michael D. Wyknenko, 74, - husband, father, grandpa “Bampa”, uncle, teacher, coach, and stranger to no one, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Feb. 1, 2020.
A proud veteran, Mike served in the Army during the Vietnam War. His high school sweetheart, Tessa, flew out to see him while he was stationed overseas, and they were married in Germany. Following his service in the Army, Mike pursued a career in education, and completed his bachelor’s degree at Central Washington University.
He began teaching and coaching football in Othello, and after, accepting an offer to become a head football coach, Mike and his family moved to Granger in 1977. This began his tenured career with the Granger School District, where he taught until he retired.
Mike was a man who valued the importance of family. During the summer months you would often find him taking his family camping throughout the state, or on road trips across the country. Even during the busy school months while he was coaching and teaching, you could see his family with him on the practice fields, in the gym, or in his classroom spending time with their loving dad.
It should not go without mention how much Mike loved coaching and particularly how he loved developing relationships with those around him. He had a huge heart and was always selfless when he noticed someone in need. He loved attending Huskies and Seahawks football games with his children, and often, he would offer someone fortunate the opportunity to attend games with his season tickets.
Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Tessa; daughter Deborah; grandchildren, Alex, Kayla, Monica, J.J.; son Daniel (Liz); grandchildren, Colin and Paige; son Darren (Kylie); grandchildren, Nora, Graci, and Quincy.
He loved all of them dearly, and he will be sorely missed.
The community is invited to celebrate the life of Mike Wyknenko at Granger High School, on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m.
Donations may be made to the Grange Booster Club/ Friends of Granger in Mike Wyknenko name. P.O. Box 1233 Granger, WA 98932
Those wishing to sign Michael’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
