Michael James Covel

Mike passed away suddenly January 27, 2022, due to a Covid related illness.
He was a 1995 graduate of Sunnyside High School, a member of Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. He lived in LaPine, Oregon with his wife of 20 years, DeLanye (Roth) Covel, and son Tyler Covel, daughter Raven Covel of Pinson, Alabama.
Mike is survived by his wife and children, mother Susan (Barlow) Covel and brother Matthew Covel of King Willian, Virginia, grandmother’s Marlene Barlow of Klamath Falls, Oregon, and Shirley Barnes of Yakima, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father Arnold (Butch) Covel, sister Michelle Covel, grandparent’s Albert Barlow, William Barnes, Robert and Margaret Covel.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Mike in the spring, date to be determined.
If you have a favorite memory of Mike, please post to his Facebook page, for the family.
