Michael “Mike” Andrew Hutchinson, Sr. November 16, 1947 - May 7, 2023.
On May 7, 2023, Michael Andrew Hutchinson passed away peacefully with his wife of 54 years and family by his side.
Mike was born in Sunnyside to Elmer “Roy” Hutchinson and Minnie Hutchinson. He was the youngest of eight children. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, daughter Shiela, his siblings, Roy, Jack, Pat, Doris and Sue, his mother-in-law and father-in-Law, Nora and John Price and Brother-in-Law Pat Price.
Left to mourn his loss are his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, Richard Hutchinson (Elaine), Jerry Hutchinson (Francis) and several nieces and nephews.
Mike and Dolores “Dee” met in Grandview, Washington in 1968. They were married on March 9, 1969, in Sunnyside, Washington. Together they raised three children, Michelle McKee (Brian), Laura Vaughn (Rob) and Michael Hutchinson Jr. (Chantile). He was blessed with six grandchildren, Kendra Hall (Josh), Jeffery Morrow (Kimmie), Shania Cole (Mason), Daylraye Hutchinson, Tayler Vaughn (Breeana) and Robby Vaughn (Jenessa). Papa always had a pocket full of Werther’s for the grandkids and they knew they could reach in his pocket anytime to get one. Mike was particularly proud of his great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Lucy, Ridge, Charlie, Timber, Atticus, and Layton held a special place in his heart. He loved cuddles from Lucy and getting chewed out by Ridge.
Mike grew up in a wrecking yard which was owned by his parents. As a child he pulled engines and worked the family business. He continued to be a car guy, specifically anything Mopar. He passed his love of cars (Mopars) on to his son, Mike Jr. They shared this love and bonded over cars. He was very proud to watch his son drag race his cars. He didn’t miss a race and smiled with pride as he watched.
Mike spent time driving straddle truck and would take turns taking his children with him. His children were always blessed with his gift of song on these days. He knew every word of his favorite songs and could sing them like no other.
Mike and Dee spent years selling produce in various locations with their children by their side. Eventually, they settled down and Hutchinson’s Produce was formed. Mike took pride in providing the best produce in town. Mike and Dee grew their fruit stand to include flowers, statues, and kettle corn. In April 2015, Mike and Dee sold the fruit stand and retired. Their love of work and providing for the community continued as they were regulars at events and flea markets selling Dee’s Kettle Corn.
Mike loved to hunt and fish. He spent years in Bickleton, Washington hunting with his wife and children. Campers in Rock Creek Canyon were guaranteed to hear the laughter of Mike and his brother Pat as they told childhood tales around the campfire. He loved to catch fish on the Klickitat River. The day he caught his first steelhead on the Klickitat he rejoiced so loudly that all the kids came running to watch across the river as he reeled it in. Michelle garnered $5 for catching the grasshopper that was the bait.
The family is very grateful for the special attention and support shown for Mike by his Hospice Nurses, Samantha and Emily. Thank you for doing what you do and doing it so lovingly. Mike truly enjoyed having you here and appreciated the help you gave him and his family.
Mike asked that there be no service and no viewing. The family will gather together at a later date to spread his ashes.
Those wishing to sign Mike’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
