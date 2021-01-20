Michael Philip Still

Michael Phillip Still, age 57, of Grandview, went to be with Jesus on January 10, 2021.
Michael was born on Feb. 2, 1963 to Arvil Still and Wilda Givens in Toppenish.
Following the dissolution of marriage, he was raised by Arvil and Linda Still along with his brothers David Still, Richard Still, and sister Lori Packee.
He is survived by the love of his life, Ramona Herner; daughter Rochelle Still Carroll; granddaughter Alayna Carroll; sons Tyler Still and Trever Still; granddaughter Cheyenne Still, Jaime Still; Eddie Packee and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Michael worked as a heavy equipment operator for L&A Construction Inc. and Northern Construction & Equipment in Fairbanks, Alaska. He later moved to Covington, Wash. where he raised his children and worked for J&K Earthworks.
He relocated to the Wenatchee area and again worked for J&K Earthworks.
Mike had a strong work ethic and a big heart. He always looked out for his crew ensuring that they grew with the company. His employer expressed, “Mike had a Ph.D. in moving dirt.”
Mike’s life was filled with adventure and travel. While raising his children, he took them camping, snowmobiling and dirt bike riding. He also enjoyed woodworking and would make family signs for special friends as gifts.
After his children were raised, his love for motorcycles grew and he traveled many places on his Harley making many friends along the way.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a gathering will be held later this summer in Fairbanks, Alaska by his family.
Condolences may be made to StillFamily2021@gmail.com.
