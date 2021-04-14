Michelle Charvet De Vita, 44, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 6, 2021.
Michelle was born April 26, 1976, in Sunnyside Washington and grew up in Grandview.
She graduated from Grandview High School with the class of 1994, shortly thereafter, she moved to Los Angeles. Michelle lived in LA for a couple of years, where she volunteered with the LA Police Department and Explorers program.
In 1997, after the death of her daddy, Benjie Charvet, Michelle returned to the Yakima Valley. Michelle had a passion for law enforcement and volunteered at the Sunnyside Police department as a dispatcher. Michelle was employed by both the Granger and Toppenish Police Departments as a dispatcher.
Her love of law enforcement led her to the Yakima County Courthouse where she worked as a clerk in the county clerk’s office.
On May 12, 2012, Michelle married the love of her life, Andy DeVita. Andy and Michelle made their home in West Valley.
In February of 2013, they were blessed with their son Benjie, named after her dad. Andy, Michelle, and Benjie, loved to go to the mountains to fish and camp, they recently purchased a camp trailer and spent many weekends enjoying it.
Michelle had a smile that lit up a room and touched the lives of many people. She would do anything for her family and friends. Michelle was a caring and kind person; she will be greatly missed.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Andy De Vita and son, Benjie.
She is also survived by her sisters Michelle (Rich) Perry, Teresa (Kyle) Kollmar and Elizabeth (Huston) Osborn; and stepmom Vicky Charvet. She is also survived by her best friends Priscilla Gonzalez, Shannon Labernick; and cousin Nicole Charvet, who was like a sister.
Michelle leaves behind many special friends, family and in laws, including uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Benjie Charvet and grandparents Mary Alice and Ben Charvet.
