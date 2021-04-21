Michelle Mary Alice Charvet-DeVita of Grandview passed away on April 6, 2021. She was 44 years old.
Michelle was known for her larger-than-life smile. Even as a child, people knew her as someone with “the biggest smile they’ve ever seen.” Her laugh was contagious and anyone who was around her couldn’t help but laugh as well.
Growing up, Michelle was actively involved in dance and took ballet, jazz and tap classes. She was the recipient of many awards at dance competitions. Her charismatic personality continued into adulthood as she continued to bring smiles to so many.
Michelle married Andy DeVita in 2012. They have one son, Benjie, who is named after her late father Benjamin Joseph Charvet, also of Grandview.
She is survived by her husband Andy; their son Benjie; mother Vicki K. Weisshaar; and sister Tara Charvet. She has one grandmother, Ruth Irene Hester.
Michelle is also survived by her stepmother Victoria Differding and three stepsisters, Elizabeth Osborn, Teresa Kollmar and Michelle Perry. She leaves behind several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Michelle was preceded in death by her father Benjamin J. Charvet; grandparents Ben L. Charvet and Mary Alice Charvet; and grandfather Wheeler “Wheat” Hester.
Michelle left us way too soon and will be dearly missed. She is thought of and loved by many.
