Myrtle Arends

Myrtle Irene Hill Arends died April 30, 2019 in Wenatchee.
She was born June 26, 1924 in Sunnyside. She was the fifth child born to Eula (Fosket) and Grant G. Hill and the family’s only girl.
She grew up in Sunnyside and began singing for her church when she was two. She was active in churches all her life, not only singing, but organizing church choirs, directing music programs and serving as church organist. She was a church delegate for more than 15 years, serving as president of the Missionary Societies. Her love for the Lord and church kept her very active serving on boards from music minister to property and finance during major building projects.
She graduated from Sunnyside High School in July 1943. She married Arnold William “Bill” Arends in July 1943. The marriage was blessed with three children: Irene, Arnold and Carl. The Arends family moved to Prosser in 1948 and spent many happy hours on the Yakima River, water skiing with family and friends. They ran the Arends Bakery and sold it in 1959, and moved to Anaheim, Calif, where they remained for 10 years.
In 1969, they moved to Wenatchee, and bought H&H Upholstery and the Griffith Orchard, with a subsequent move to Entiat. After three and a half years, they returned to California. Myrtle had earned her real estate license in Washington, working, with Joan Clark, and enjoying selling real estate. Upon their return to California, she joined the Forest Olson Real Estate team ( which later became Coldwell Banker) and worked that job for more than 30 years.
She was an amazing woman who never forgot a birthday and always thought of everyone’s else needs first. She loved ice cream and we teased her about wanting it with every meal.
After retiring, Myrtle and Bill stated volunteering at county parks in California and Washington, including Dargoa, 25-Mile Creed and Johnny Creek on Icicle River.
Bill passed away in September 2017, shortly after celebrating their 64th anniversary. Myrtle has lived her last four years in the Colonial Vista Apartments. She made new friends and she always hoped to lead the walker parade with decorated walkers. She always had seasonal flowers and lights on her red walker and became well known as the “Flower Lady.”
Myrtle loved and served the Lord almost her entire life and expected to join her loved one in heaven to praise and worship our God throughout eternity. Praise be to God.
She is survived by her children: Irene (Tim) Nichelson, Arnold Richard Arends (Joyce Schumacher) and Carl (Sheryl) Arends, five grandchildren: Laura Nichelson, Alan Nichelson, Kim Arends, Dale Arends, and Chris Taveira, sisters-in-law Ida ( Arends) VanKlinken, and Bertha Arends; seven great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other friends , such as the Hinton family, who considered her their grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her parents, Grant and Eula, and brothers Artur, Dale. Ralph and Ellis.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St. Wenatchee, with a reception to follow. It was her wish to be have a fun celebration with colors and balloons. A graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17 at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
You are invited to view Myrtle’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to leave a condolence or share a memory.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
