Nancy June Scott-Proctor, born Sept. 3, 1944, in Prosser, passed away surrounded by family on May 16, 2019 in Richland.
Nancy was born to Dewey and Edna Scott and being a late in life baby to hard working and tired parents and older siblings, she was free to do just about whatever she wanted.
The family moved from Prosser to Mabton in 1949 where they owned and operated Scotts Variety Store and Meat Lockers. Nancy attended Mabton schools where she found and kept life-long friends.
In August 1962, Nancy married Jim Cornwell, Jr, who was in the US Navy, stationed at Whidbey Island.
After the Navy and moving around a bit they returned to Mabton and that’s where she lived for most of the rest of her life having moved to Sunnyside in 2006.
Jim and Nancy had four kids who she raised almost single handedly. She mastered multiple jobs and went to school part-time until she received her bachelor’s degree from Heritage College. In 1987 she started her career in the Hanford area, starting from the bottom and working her way into a nice position.
In 1989, she married Bob Proctor who passed away a few years later.
Mom enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. In the old days, Mom spent a lot of time drinking coffee and chatting at the Mabton Café with her sister Jo and other friends and later at Legends Casino. Mom also very much enjoyed organizing the Mabton High School All-Year Reunion and did so for many years.
She was the rock of the family, loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Nancy is survived by her four children Jim (Maggie) of Grandview, Scott of Mabton, Mike (Hilda) of Outlook and Beckie of Gold Canyon, Ariz., one sister Linda of Cheney, a sister-in-law Velma Scott of Grandview, 16 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, numerous sisters-in law, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Edna Scott, siblings, Ella, Wayne, Bob and Jo Marie, her husband Bob Proctor, in- laws Theresa Mallonee and Becky Engles and numerous friends including Sharyn Costello and Marlene Zavala.
Many thanks and blessings going out to her Bates Girls Card Club (Laberta, Ruby and Kathy), the staff at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Dallas Cornwell and Guadalupe Pacheco for keeping it all together when everything was falling apart. Thanks to Marty Veliz, David Amador, Ray and Teresa Cerrillo and Elise Hogan for your visits to Mom, they brought her such joy in her final days.
Memorial funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside with inurnment service to follow at the East Prosser Cemetery, Prosser.
Those wishing to sign Nancy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.