Nancy Salinas suddenly passed away on Dec. 24, 2019.
She was born in Exeter, Calif., on Feb. 15, 1962 to Jennie Salinas and Jose C. Salinas. Nancy was raised in Sunnyside, since the age of 2; she is the third of fourth siblings.
Nancy attended Sunnyside High School, where she graduated class of 1980. After high school Nancy often took babysitting jobs, and janitorial work, as well as seasonal warehouse jobs. She was a part of the St. Joseph Catholic Church for many years.
Her other hobbies included cooking, playing candy crush, watching soap operas, listening to music and more importantly - spending time with her grandchildren and nephews.
In 1998, Nancy was diagnosed with Lupus which caused her kidneys to shut down. She has spent the last 20 years on Dialysis at DaVita, Mt. Adams Kidney Center in Sunnyside.
We are all thankful for the excellent care to the Doctor’s and Staff at the Davita Center.
Nancy is survived by her 3 children, Jose Lara, Andres Lara and daughter, Jennie Lara; siblings, Selena Navarro of Outlook, and Viviana Perez of Sunnyside; grandchildren, Sasha J Lara, Natasha J Lara, Joseph N Lara, Angel Lara, and Aaliyah Lara, as well as many nephews, cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Matias Salinas who passed away in 2014.
Nancy was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
We will all miss her dearly as she was always caring, humorous, outgoing and even when things were tough - she would always smile.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Valley Hills in Sunnyside from 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. with burial at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
