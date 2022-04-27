Nasario G. Martinez Jr., 78, a longtime Sunnyside resident passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home in Everett, Washington on April 1, 2022.
The eldest son of Nasario and Santos Gutierrez Martinez was born on January 20, 1944, in McAllen, Texas. The Martinez Family migrated across the country working various fields and crops from one state to the next. As the oldest son, Nasario was responsible for taking care of his siblings and working alongside his family.
In his late teens Nasario came across an opportunity to work on the Railroad, he continued to help supporting his family while following his desire to move away from agriculture. “JR” as he was affectionately known was a member of Laborers Local 348 from 1967-1997 where he worked as a Union Laborer in the Construction and Railroad industries. He traveled up and down the Pacific Northwest working on several different Railroad tracks for many years.
Nasario’s favorite sport was boxing, he shared that passion with his younger brother Jose, training with him and traveling across the Pacific Northwest to the Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions as his corner man in the 1970’s. Nasario is also remembered by others for this active role as trainer at the Lower Valley Boxing Club in Outlook in the 1980’s. He could sit and chat about these memories for hours, he remembered each fighter fondly.
Nasario was always called on for help and he happily answered, especially when it came to working on a family member or friends’ home, or project, from setting the forms and foundation to raising the walls and nailing down the last shingle, he built houses from the ground up with his bare hands. He was truly a master of many crafts and proud to share those experiences.
Nasario married Gloria Ibarra on Oct. 17, 1983, and together they raised their three children on Walnut Avenue in Sunnyside. In 2006 they retired to Everett Washington to join their adult children and to help raise their first grandson Manny and later their first and only granddaughter Marisa. Most recently his life was richly blessed yet again, with two new grandsons, Joseph and Nasario IV – If you knew him, you know that “Grandpa” is his most treasured title. His life revolved around his grandkids.
Nasario loved spending time outside, anywhere under the sun was his happy place and you could always hear him coming if you listened for his whistle, he was very active. He loved listening to music, drinking a ‘cold one’ while reminiscing on the days of old. Gradually his body forced him to slow down, but his sweet soul and crazy free spirit were still running full speed, eventually his heart began to slowly idle until finally taking its final rest and one last breath in his wife’s loving embrace.
Nasario is survived by his devoted wife of nearly forty years, Gloria, his daughter Minerva (Guy) Molina, sons Nasario (Maria) and Martin Martinez all of Everett Washington.
Nasario was grateful for those who accompanied him through the last year of his life, the daily calls and visits brought him great joy, peace of mind and left him feeling fulfilled.
Nasario and Gloria are thankful for close family members, Carmen (Felix) Barrera, Rachel (Ray) Romero, Maria (Terry) Alaniz, Lina Gutierrez, and Irene (Luis) Sanchez, his brothers Frank (Margaret), Homer (Maria), Roy Martinez, sister-in-law Mary Martinez of Quincy, and Jose (San Juana), whose house he lovingly referred to as ‘home’ whenever he came back to visit Sunnyside.
Nasario is also survived by other adult children from a previous marriage; Miguel and Marianne, siblings Rosa, Mary, Sandra, Rudy (Elvia) Martinez as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Nasario Martinez Sr. and Santos, brother Johnny Martinez of Quincy, and nephew, Daniel D. Martinez.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.