Nasario Martinez Jr.

Our Dad, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend to so many.
Born January 20, 1994 – April 1, 2022 (78 years young)
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 40 years, Gloria Ibarra Martinez, his six children, and seven grandchildren from eldest to youngest, throughout his journey of life: Miguel Antonio Martinez & Hope, grandson Karl Strub & little JJ; Marianne Martinez Johnson & Jay, grandson Gunnar Evans & Jadan Johnson; 2nd born daughter Minerva Martinez Molina & Guy, grandson Manny & granddaughter Marisa; Nasario Martinez the 3rd & Maria, grandson Joseph & Nasario the 4th; Martin Martinez.
He was the oldest son of Nasario Sr. and Santos Gutierrez Martinez. Followed by all his siblings: Juan G. Martinez Sr. (deceased) – wife Mary Flores Martinez; Frank G. Martinez Sr. – wife Margarett Sandavol Martinez; Jose G. Martinez Sr. – wife San Juan “Janie” Gonzalez Martinez; Maria Aurora Martinez; Rosa Martinez Gutino – husband Louis Gutino; Rudolfo Martinez Sr. – wife Elvia Robles Martinez; Homer Martinez – wife Maria Puente Martinez; Carmen Martinez Berrera – husband Feliz Berrera; Sandra Martinez; Rachel Martinez Romero – husband Ramon Romero; Irene Martinez Sanchez – husband Louis Sanchez; Roel Roman Martinez.
He belonged to a large loving family of many cousins, nieces, and nephews, who all loved him.
The loss of life can be difficult to bear, and we can easily become lost in the pain process individually, however that may look or feel. As we remember the good times it is with this in mind, we plan to hold this memorial in love, respect, and good faith. Honoring him on May 15, 2022, at Sunnyside Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (this will be a potluck).
This invitation is extended to everyone with the desire to celebrate his life and love for music and boxing and a time to reminisce and share treasured stories together.
In honor of his famous quote “It’s OK, let it go.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.