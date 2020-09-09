Nick Arreola

Our son, Nick, passed away at home on Friday, September 4. He was born in Yakima on April 5, 1981 and attended Sunnyside Christian School from Kindergarten through 11th grade, graduating from Grandview High School.
Nick had several jobs throughout his young life and had worked for Standard Paint in Sunnyside since June; he loved his job and made many friends in a short period of time.
Nick moved in with his grandma in Outlook (and her dog, Buddy) after his grandpa died two years ago and was a great help to her around the farm. He was a diehard Seahawks fan and liked chicken strips from Burger Ranch.
Nick is survived by his mother and stepfather, Brian and Sheryl Vogel, his brother Jordan, his grandmother Phyllis Kaiser, his father Natalio (Barr) Arreola Jr., and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Nick will be remembered as a kind, loving person with a big smile who would go out of his way to help someone in need.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sunnyside Christian School Tuition Assistance Program.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Nick’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
