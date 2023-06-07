Noble E. Funk, 92, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Sunnyside Washington. Noble was born February 23, 1931, in Sunnyside to Boyd and Della Funk on the kitchen table of their house on Mabton Highway.
From the age of ten years old until retirement Noble prided himself on always having a job, and as an adult made sure his children did the same. He served in the United States Army, was a veteran of the Korean War, and a lifelong patriot who believed deeply in the United States of America. After surviving a winter outside in Korea, he vowed to keep his house warm for the remainder of his life regardless of the cost, and he did. Upon returning from the war, he met the love of his life, Catherine (Cassie) Giffen whom he married and spent the next 67 years of his life with. Noble and Cassie worked in the family business, “Giffen’s Department Store,” eventually managing it until their retirement in 1995. He also drove a school bus for Sunnyside School District to the Silver Dollar Café for 28 years and enjoyed watching many local children grow into adulthood.
Noble loved the Yakima Valley, and Sunnyside. Over the years he contributed to many civic activities, and was active in the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Sunnyside, served on City Council, and many other local committees. In his earlier years he loved being in the outdoors hunting, and fishing.
Upon retirement he and Cassie spent some winters in Florida and Arizona until eventually returning permanently to Sunnyside. His favorite activities in retirement were taking drives with Cassie to the river for lunch and coffee, rolling dice and drinking coffee with his friends, and making sure the lawns in his neighborhood were mowed.
There was nothing more important than family to Noble and he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. On Christmas he and Cassie would cook eggs benedict for the whole gang and anyone else who showed up.
Noble was preceded in death by his mother and father, Della and Boyd Funk, and his son, Michael Funk.
He is survived by his wife Cassie, his brothers Wayne and Lynn, his sisters Marilyn and Regina, his children Cathy Kelley (Mike), Dale Funk (Stephanie), and David Funk (Waylan), daughter-in-Law Karlynn, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Prosser Hospital, Prestige Nursing Home, Heartlinks Hospice, Sunnyside Fire Department, Sunnyside Assisted Living, and Greg and Carolyn Smith for their wonderful and sensitive care as Noble fought his final battles in the Valley he loved.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.
Those wishing to sign Noble’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
