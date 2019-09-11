Nola Faye Hensley, 89, of Cheney, passed away, Sept. 4, 2019, of natural causes.
Nola was born to parents Alfred and Julia (Hatling) Walker, on Jan. 25, 1930 in Sunnyside. She was married to Dennis Edward Hensley in 1949. They celebrated their 70th anniversary in March 2019.
Nola was an avid golfer in her retirement years and enjoyed playing in the Cle Elum Sun Country Ladies’ golf club.
She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Nola is survived by husband Dennis, children Eric Hensley (Cori) and Gwen Powers (Dave); grandchildren Kim Berlin (Mike) and Nicole Hensley; and great-grandchildren Izabelle and Alexis Berlin.
Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, is in care of arrangements.
Those wishing to may sign her online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.
