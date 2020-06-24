Norma Jean Garza, 66, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 11, 2020.
She was born in Edinburg, Texas on April 2, 1954, the first of eight girls and three brothers born to Domingo E. Garza and Dionicia Garza.
Norma moved with her family in 1965 to Sunnyside and attended Outlook school and both junior high and high school in Sunnyside where she excelled in volleyball.
Norma always loved to make people laugh; she had a great sense of humor.
Norma will be remembered by her five children, Donovan Davis of Fresno, California; Michelle (Mark) Eaves of Grandview; Stacy Alex (Janie) Davis of Grandview; Enrique Velasquez of Phoenix, Arizona; Vince (Sandra) Garza of Fresno, California; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Domingo and Dionicia Garza, brother Peter, and sister Judy Garza.
The family will be holding a celebration of life on Thursday, June 25 in Grandview.
