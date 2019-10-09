Norma (Nieuwsma) Buys, 90, a longtime resident of Lynden and Sunnyside, passed away peacefully Oct. 5, 2019 in Lynden.
She was born Dec. 9, 1928 and graduated from Lynden High School in 1947.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Buys, and by her sister, Henrietta VanderPol.
Norma is survived by her children, Connie Goldman, Ilene Buys, Richard Buijs and Ellen Hull, and her eight grandchildren
Memorial services will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Meadow Greens Retirement Community of Lynden.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Gillis Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.