Norma (Nieuwsma) Buys, 90, a longtime resident of Lynden and Sunnyside, passed away peacefully Oct. 5, 2019 in Lynden.

She was born Dec. 9, 1928 and graduated from Lynden High School in 1947.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Buys, and by her sister, Henrietta VanderPol.

Norma is survived by her children, Connie Goldman, Ilene Buys, Richard Buijs and Ellen Hull, and her eight grandchildren

Memorial services will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Meadow Greens Retirement Community of Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Gillis Funeral Home.

