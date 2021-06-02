Norma Trevino Garcia

Norma T. Garcia, 65, of Yakima and Mabton, died on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Norma was born August 22, 1955 in Prosser, Washington, to Moises (Moi) and Noemi (Mickey) Garcia.
She spent her early years moving with her family for agricultural work. The family moved to the Mesa area when our dad did truck driving during the potato harvest; Grandview area to work in the asparagus and hop harvest; and eventually the family settled in Mabton as their hometown.
Norma lived in her home for many years until July 2020 due to her illness. She moved to Yakima with her brother, Crecencio to live with her sister, Rita to be closer to her medical providers.
Norma attended Mabton School District and graduated from Mabton High School in 1975.
Norma always had a passion to help others and had always wanted to be a nurse but was unable to follow her dream to attend post education due to her commitment to help the family. Norma worked full time in warehouses and agricultural work, at times she would work both.
In 2001, Norma followed her dream and obtained her nursing certification and began her career as a CNA by working in the nursing homes in Grandview and Sunnyside. She was also a caregiver to our brother, Chris (Crecencio). Norma retired from her CNA job in August 2020.
Norma loved to garden and had a knack for arts and crafts, especially making birdhouses. She took pride in continuing to maintain our mother’s rose garden.
Norma’s favorite place to visit was “The Grotto” in Portland, Oregon. Norma enjoyed the family gatherings at her siblings’ homes that would include BBQs, birthdays, holidays, accomplishments and Loteria (Bingo). Norma always played one card and would get so excited when she won.
Norma loved to go to movies with her brother Chris to see the latest action blockbuster. At home, she watched classic movie marathons.
Norma is survived by her brother, Moises Garcia Jr. and Mary and their children Andrea Garcia (Josh), Nikki Garcia, Anissa Berkheimer (Derek), Asante Garcia (Macy); brother, Crecencio Garcia; sister Gloria Alaniz and Martin Sr. and their children and grandchildren, Josie Alaniz (Jose), McKenzie (Jutare Sr., Jutare Jr.), Onika (Jesus), Freddie and Elena, Martin Alaniz Jr. (Kerstin, Shondae and Raelynn), Michael Alaniz (Clay); sister, Martha Vidales and Roberto Sr. and their children and grandchildren, Roberto Vidales Jr. (Ana and Gabriella), Jessica Concha (Jesus, Jose Miguel and Jesus Moises); David Vidales (Letty, Vivi and Olivia); brother, Joey Garcia and Norma and their children and grandchildren, Erika Garcia (Aaron, Trae and Hendrix) and Sami Garcia; and sister Rita Garcia (Alicia) and their children, Alex and Nell.
She was preceded in death by her parents Moises and Noemi Garcia, one sister Josefina Garcia, and one brother Guadalupe Garcia.
Funeral services will be held with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary on Wednesday, June 2 at 6 p.m.
Viewing for friends and family will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, June 3 at 10 a.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Burial will be at the Mabton Cemetery under the direction of Valley Hills Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.