Norman Benjamin Fisher, (Bennie), long time resident of Grandview and the Yakima Valley, passed away on Friday morning June 24, 2022, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Ben was born in his grandma’s house, now his daughter Debi’s on Olmstead Rd. in Grandview on May 8, 1936, to Rena Marie and Norman Ralph Fisher.
He graduated from Grandview High School in 1955. After graduation from high school, he went into farming with his dad raising carrots, cherries, asparagus and finally becoming a Concord grape grower. He also worked for the Grandview Irrigation District for 32 years as their manager and ditch rider. He was very active with the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo and was responsible for helping to bring the rodeo to Grandview. The arena was even named after him, the Ben and Sharon Fisher Rodeo Arena.
He spent eight years in the national guard and was very active in Lions Club.
Ben is survived by his wife Sharon, and his five children, Debi Zwicker, Tammy (Ed) Gardner, Mike Fisher, Janet (Ken) Shelton, Tammi Burris, 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren (soon to be 19). He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Rest In Peace, Ben (Carrot Farmer)
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Grandview. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Grandview Church of the Nazarene.
Those wishing to sign Ben’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
