Norman W. Ohlde, 75, of Hillsboro, Oregon passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Norman was born March 28, 1946, in Snohomish, WA, the second son of four boys born to Melvin & Esther Ohlde.
In 1956, the family moved to Sunnyside, and bought a small farm. Norm graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1964 and then from Spokane Community College with a degree in Diesel Mechanics. He was then drafted into the US Army in 1967 and served one year and 77 days in Vietnam.
In Sept 1969 he started work for Case Power & Equipment in Portland, Oregon as a diesel mechanic, subsequently serving as shop foreman, and then Service & Equipment Manager. He worked 21 years for Case and retired in June 1990 after a diagnosis of Muscular Dystrophy.
In 1973 Norman married Jacqlyn Keeney and they were divorced several years later. Norm and his former brother-in-law, Kim, co-owned and restored an antique Case tractor that they were very proud of. Norm was determined to carry on with his life & stay in his home in Hillsboro, Oregon.
A special room was built onto his home to accommodate his disability, complete with the latest and greatest equipment, as well as his custom-made van(s) for traveling. He and his companion, Jean Terry, also traveled around the country in his custom fifth wheel for a time. With Jean and other special helpers, Norm was able to stay in his home until the very last month of his illness.
Norm was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Reformation Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, Oregon. His faith in God carried him through the years and gave him strength and peace while on this earth, knowing he would spend eternity in Heaven.
Norman is survived by his brothers, Dale Ohlde (Marilyn) of Moxee, WA and Robert Ohlde (Denice) of Yakima, WA and many special nieces and nephews.
Also, special thanks go out to Norm’s longtime companion, Jean Terry, and her family, especially granddaughter, Shatoya.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Esther Ohlde and his older brother Lyle Ohlde.
Graveside memorial service with Military Honors will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside. A time of fellowship will follow the services.
Those wishing to sign Norm’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
