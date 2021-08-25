Orville Raymond Gordon Jr. (Joe), 95, of Prosser, entered into rest on August 21, 2021, at his home in Prosser, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on November 25, 1925, in Beverly, New Jersey to Orville Gordon Sr. and Cora (White) Gordon and was raised in New Jersey.
Joe would say he learned from the school of hard knocks! He joined the Navy in 1942 where he served as part of the USN Amphibious Force as a Bosun Mate 3rd Class, serving on the USS Calvert and the USS Crescent City and earning many metals including the Purple Heart. During his service he got certified as a machinist and was honorably discharged in Seattle, Washington in 1946. He also earned many certificates of achievements with the VFW and American Legion.
Joe did many things. He worked as a machinist, welder, wrecking yard owner and mechanic. He also worked in the fishing and canning industry.
He married Ruth (Willens) Gordon in 1965 in Seattle, Washington and proceeded to live and work around the Seattle area, retiring in Blaine in 1991 and settling in Prosser in 2006.
Joe enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, creating something out of nothing, and being a part of the American Legion and VFW. He also enjoyed Lutheran Bible study.
Joe is survived by his wife, Ruth Gordon of 56 years; his sons, Joseph Gordon and Steven Gordon; and daughters, Janis Sorenson and Cynthia J. Poisel; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mabel; and son, Stanley Gordon.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Prosser Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Euclid Street in Grandview. A graveside service with military honors will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside. A dessert reception will follow after graveside at the Immanuel Lutheran Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sunnyside VFW.
You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com
