Pamela Louise Middleton (Marshall) of Sunnyside went home to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Pam was born in Seattle, on April 1, 1959 to John and Ruth (Dalrymple) Marshall. She was a long-time resident of the Yakima Valley where she had and raised her two sons.
Pam loved her family and friends and always put others before herself. She was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Pam always loved to tell stories of family outings and her favorite things in the whole world were her grandkids.
Pam will be greatly missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her father John Marshall.
Pam is survived by her mother Ruth Black, brother David Marshall (Sabrina), sisters Betty Jo Leija and Christina Marshall Hilton (Jimmy), sons Derrick Middleton and David Middleton (Catherine) and her six grandkids: Baylee, Jack, Miles, Makayla, Andre, and Branson. She is also survived by one niece, four nephews, numerous cousins and uncles John Dalrymple, Jimmy Marshall and Ed Marshall.
Viewing and visitation was held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, and Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sunnyside, WA.
Funeral Service was held at 11 a.m. at The Church of Latter-day Saints in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Pam’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
