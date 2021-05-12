Patricia Baldwin Stanton

Patricia (Patty) Baldwin Stanton, first born of Gerald (Shug) and Marjorie Baldwin, entered the world on Christmas Eve 1932, followed by three sisters and three brothers born at home in Granger. She attended all twelve years of school there.
In 1952, she married Robert Stanton and during the 8 years, Robert was in the Air Force, they had three children, Gail (Allan) Knox, Dale (Bud) (Judy) Stanton and Patty Johnson which resulted in six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Patty was a talented musician and gifted singer though modest and avoiding the spotlight she certainly deserved it. Along with her husband they played music throughout the Yakima Valley for more than half of their 68-year marriage.
She is survived by her husband and two sisters, a brother and all her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 9 a.m., with a graveside service to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m.
