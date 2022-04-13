Patricia Fredricks

Patricia Rose Fredricks, 94, of Grandview Washington passed away March 27, 2022.
Patricia was born November 22, 1927, in Sunnyside Washington, the only daughter of Lee and Goldie Rowan. The family established the Rowan Family Shoe Store that became a fixture in Sunnyside Downtown for several decades.
After graduating from Sunnyside High School, Pat earned degrees in Home Economics and Education from Washington State College and Central Washington College of Education.
She met Claude Fredricks in primary school, and they were married in 1951, moving to Grandview in 1955 where they raised sons Richard and Ronald. She was deeply involved in church activities and remained an active member of the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church throughout the latter years of her life.
Patricia will be loved and missed by her surviving husband of 72 years, Claude; son Ronald; and grandsons Kevin and Michiru.
No services will be held, a Celebration of Life will be announced in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.
