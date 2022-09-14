Patricia “Pat” Barr

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Lord took me home to be with him.
I was born on November 18, 1936, in Whitsran, WA to Jasper “Jack” & Loda “Rabie” Trusley. I am the oldest of seven kids, which include Esther Van Belle, Rose McFarland, Andrew Trusley, Japser “Jr” Trusley, Carol Taylor, and Oscar Trusley.
In 1949 we moved to the Sunnyside area and have lived here since. I graduated from Sunnyside High in 1954 and my first job after graduation was being a telephone operator here in Sunnyside.
I married Albert Barr in May 1955. We both worked. Al at Hanford and I as a secretary for Salvini & Garrison, then Ash Pearce, and then retired from Bob Hall. During that time, we always farmed land and remodeled houses for rentals. We had 4 children, Catherine “Cathy”, Charles “Chuck”, Christina “Tina” and Carl.
In my younger years I loved to dance, water ski, snow mobile, deer & elk hunt, camp, and travel with my family. Al and I were 4-H leaders for many years for the Outlook Grow’m & Show’m. I loved to host the holiday family and friends parties. We played many a New Year’s Eve frozen volleyball tournaments in our front yard and hosted many a bonfire, ice skating & chili feed on our little pond, which included a tractor towing sleds and inner tubes through the pasture.
When I wasn’t busy, HA HA, I grew a large garden and canned or froze everything I could grow, barter, trade or glean. Including making our own ketchup, tomato sauce, jams, jellies and raised, hunted and butchered every kind of meat you would want to eat.
Then in my early fifties I started my city league softball career for fun.
I have traveled thru Europe, New Zealand, Australia and several trips through Mexico. I have seen our United States from Alaska, every state west of the Mississippi, Washington D.C and Florida.
By God’s grace and mercy along with some good doctoring I lived through double bypass in 1993, three cardiac arrests, five pacemaker-defibrillators and severe diabetes diagnosed in 2007.
To keep me young and happy, I volunteered. at first for the Sunnyside Parks and Rec Department, the Sunnyside Senior Center thanksgiving dinner, the Senior Center casino night, and the Central Washington fair lamb burger booth.
In 2005 I was the Sunnyside volunteer of the year winner. In 2008 I started with Hospice and then added Hobs-Hospice’s Thrift Shop in Prosser. I helped put on monthly dinners at the Grandview Nazarene Church when I was a member there. Also, in 2008 I started volunteering at the Sunnyside Hospital Gift Shop and loved every minute of it. I also helped at Life Options in Sunnyside and Grandview, and for more than four years helped in the judging of the Sunnyside High School senior graduation projects.
Since 1975 I have been a Grange member, holding many offices in the Outlook, Pomona & Tri-Pomona. I also belonged to Tops and JIC.
I loved playing pinochle at the Prosser and Grandview Senior Centers two nights a week and hand & foot with friends at Sunnyside Sun Terrace two nights a week.
I was preceded in death by my parents, my husband Albert, my son Carl, my two brothers Jr. & Andy, and two sisters, Esther Van Belle, Carol Taylor.
I am survived by my daughter Cathy (Dorman) Blankenship, son Chuck (Ruth) Barr, and daughter Tina (Rick) Duggins, nine grandkids and 25 great grandkids.
God bless and thank you for all the great memories. Don’t be weep’n for me, for I am home where I belong, I hope you will smile when you think of me because I will be smiling at you.
Graveside inurnment service will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside. Please bring a little story or special memory to share at the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Life Options or Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.
Those wishing to sign Pat’s online memorial book at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
