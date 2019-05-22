Patricia Rose Meyers, 82, passed away on May 19, 2019 in Sunnyside.
She was born to wonderful parents Charles Arthur and Alice Rose Price on Dec. 28, 1936 in Burlington. Patricia received her early education at Burlington Edison High School in Burlington, completing 11th grade.
She married Donald Young on August 19, 1954, in Mt. Vernon. Due to her limited capabilities from a stroke, Patricia and Donald divorced in 1965. She spent the next 11 years on the westside of the state enhancing her life skills.
On March 29, 1976, she married Richard Meyers in Everett.
Patricia loved baking, dancing when she was able, playing pinochle, card games, bingo, creating beautiful crafts, listening to music, shopping, and decorating her apartment for holidays and every season.
Later in her life Patricia enjoyed the many outings that Sunnyside Assisted Living provided, but most of all, she loved to socialize with anyone that would stop by.
Patricia was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church in Sunnyside, and a past member of the Yakima County Dairy Women.
She is survived by her children Cindy (Tom) Mains of Mabton, Shelley Walters of Grandview and Bill Young of Roosevelt. Patricia is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and two nieces.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Charles (Art) & Alice Price, husband Richard Meyers, sister Charlotte Schessler, daughters Debbie Mitchell, Teri Cant and granddaughter Sarah Sanchez.
Viewing and visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside with a funeral service to follow in the chapel at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Outlook Cemetery under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Pat’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Memorials may be made to Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care 3920 Outlook Rd, Sunnyside, WA 98944
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
