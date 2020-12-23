Paul Roger Garrison, a 27 year resident of Colville, Washington, passed away at his home on December 8, 2020, at the age of 64 after an 18 month battle with brain cancer.
He was the son of Roger and Cloe Garrison, longtime residents of Sunnyside. Paul was born in Sunnyside on March 25, 1956. He attended school in Sunnyside and graduated from Sunnyside High School with the class of 1974. He went on to receive a Bachelor in Education at Eastern Washington University and a Master in Counseling from Heritage University.
He began his long career providing counseling services with Comprehensive Mental Health in Sunnyside, then went on to work for Kettle Falls School District, Stevens County Mental Health, Grant County Mental Health, and retired from Community Health Services of Spokane.
For the last two decades, he also had a private practice working with the veterans at Ferry County Veterans Center where he dedicated much of his time.
Paul was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he found joy in singing in the choir. It was there that he met Kathi Murphy and fell in love. They were married at St. Joseph’s church on May 4, 1985, and eventually moved to Colville in 1993 where they raised their family.
Paul grew up duck and pheasant hunting with his dad and brothers, John and Doug, which was always preceded by the all-important breakfast at the pool hall.
He was an avid outdoorsman who honed his skills going through the ranks of the Boy Scouts Program and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Paul and his family loved to hunt and fish and later he and Kathi took up archery as well. He found that the time he spent outdoors allowed him to re-charge and maintain the balance in his life.
Paul loved reading to his grandkids and telling them stories, he enjoyed fishing from his boat, spending time in Montana, four-wheeling, and taking the camper to get away and relax. He loved taking on all sorts of projects, whether it be for his family or friends, and was always willing to take the time to help those who needed it.
Paul is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathi Garrison of Coville, sons Christopher Garrison (Kaylynn) of Medical Lake, Casey Garrison of Colville, and Jacob Garrison (Chelsey) of Spokane. Four grandchildren, RyleeJo and Austin Garrison (Christopher), and Cameron and Aiden Garrison (Jacob). One brother, Douglas Garrison of Sunnyside, sisters Christine Garrison of Kirkland and Cathie Smith (Ron) of Redmond, Uncle Tom Garrison (Susan) of Sunnyside, and Aunt Susan Schneider (Ted) of Portland, Ore., along with a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Cloe Garrison, his brother John Garrison, and his sister Carolyn Williams.
Paul lived his life in service to others and reveled in the joy his family and friends brought to him. He had unconditional love for his three boys, grandchildren, siblings, and extended family. Upon reflecting on his life, he remarked that “The greatest gift I have ever been given in life was my wife.”
A Celebration of Life will be held in early summer 2021, time and place to be determined at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Ferry County Mountain Veteran’s Center, 12 Trout Creek Rd. Republic, WA 99166. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 155 W. First Ave., Colville is entrusted in care.
