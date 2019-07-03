Paula Estrada

Paula S. Estrada, a longtime resident of Granger, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving children on Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019.
She was 67 years old and a loving mother of eight children, 31 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was born June 29, 1951 to Biterbo and Filomena Salinas Sr. in Prosser and grew up in the home of her godparents Pedro and Adelfina Ortiz in Granger. She is a Granger High School alumnus class of 1969.
In 1973, she married Lucio Estrada in Yakima. She dedicated her time raising her children and unconditionally loving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her past time included playing loteria and bingo, watching her favorite novellas, visiting the casino, and spending quality time with her siblings.
She shared a special bond with her sisters and not one day passed without a phone call or visit amongst each other. She had a passion of decorating her entire home for each holiday celebration known, loved the outdoors and sunshine, and enjoyed learning through curiosity, writing, and reading.
Paula truly lived her life with grace, full of love in her heart for all, and appreciation and gratitude.
Paula is survived by her eight children Eddie Alvarez, Adrian, Juan Pablo, Jose Manuel, Lucio Angel, and Adel Isidria Estrada, all of Granger, Paula Ramos and Monica Marie Estrada of Sunnyside. Her graceful legacy will continue with her 31 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Biterbo and Filomena Salinas Sr., her godparents Pedro and Adelfina Ortiz, her siblings Jesusita Martinez, Antonia Gonzalez, Violanda Salinas, Martina Salinas, Francisco Salinas Sr., Romolo Salinas, Biterbo Salinas Jr., and her grandsons Jesus and Alexavier Carranza.
Viewing and visitation were held Friday, June 28, 2019 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services were held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at the Zillah Cemetery in Zillah.
Those wishing to sign Paula’s online memorial book may do so at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Valley Hills Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
