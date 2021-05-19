Our beloved, Pete Groeneweg went to meet his savior on May 22, 2020, from his favorite place to be, his home in Outlook, Washington. He was 77 years old.
A memorial service will now be held in honor of Pete’s life Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church, 700 N. 16th St., Sunnyside, WA.
All are welcome to attend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.