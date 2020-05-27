Our beloved, Peter Groeneweg, went to meet his Savior on May 22, 2020 from his favorite place to be, his home in Outlook. He was 77 years old.
Pete was born on June 20, 1942, in Sunnyside to Adrian and Ida Groeneweg. He attended school at Sunnyside Christian School, and then began his farming career.
Pete married Martina Veldhuizen on February 28, 1964. Together they raised their four children on the family farm and instilled in them strong work ethics and values. Many memories were made, and life lessons learned on the farm, including trust in the Lord, be a person of your word, and be on time!
Pete was reserved with his emotions but had a giving heart and a caring spirit. He loved his family.
Pete was a farmer through and through. He loved a newly plowed field in the spring and a harvested field in the fall. He kept the neatest headlands and ditch banks. He hated weeds.
Pete worked tirelessly and loved the land. He did not have many hobbies and joked that farming was his hobby. He did enjoy watching sports on TV, a drive in the countryside, and family coming home for the holidays.
On January 15, 2006, Martina preceded Pete in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents and older sister, Annette.
Pete married Karon Kilian on October 6, 2007. They had some good years together until Pete began to struggle with the effects of Lewy Body Dementia. Karon was by his side through the many challenges, to the end.
Pete was a lifetime member of the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church, where he served as deacon. He was also on the school board of Sunnyside Christian School and various agricultural boards over the years.
Pete is survived by his wife Karon, and his four children: Janice (Ruben) Tovar, Bob (Hester) Groeneweg, Patsy (Bill) Underwood, and Leroy (Sara) Groeneweg, nine grandchildren: Jason (Megan) Tovar, Ashley Tovar, Zac Tovar, Ryan Groeneweg, Tyler Groeneweg, Michael Underwood, Kyle (Emily) Underwood, Blake Groeneweg, and Brady Groeneweg, and one great-granddaughter, Lilly Underwood.
Pete is also survived by Karon’s four children: Diana, Paul, Becky and David and their families; his siblings Martha VandenBrand, Mary Edema, Paul Groeneweg, and Ruth Biesheuvel, as well as numerous sister and brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Sunnyside Christian School or World Renew, in care of Smith Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Family Burial will be at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
Those wishing to sign Pete’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
