Peter ‘Pete’ Ortega Sr., age 71, was tragically taken away from us on Monday, May 18, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Pete was born on April 29, 1949 in Mabton, the son of Aldegunda (Urbano) and Juan Ortega. Pete received his education in Mabton and graduated with the Class of 1967.
On November 27, 1967 he married Sara (Lopez) in Mabton until the time of her passing on June 29, 2007.
In 2012, he met Maricruz (Garcia) and they were married on January 20, 2017 in Sunnyside.
As a child, Pete worked beside his father and siblings for many hours doing field work for various farmers in the valley. Pete later worked for the Ford Motor Company and MC Machinery for many years. To complete his working career he with his brother, Joe, refereed many basketball games in the Yakima Valley for years.
Pete loved working on classic cars with his brothers, Santos and Joe, and attended car shows together; he never missed a Seattle Seahawks game and spent many hours at the Sunnyside Eagles dancing to Tex-Mex music with his wife and friends.
Each morning was spent having a cup of coffee and sharing breakfast with his brother, Joe, and best friend, Cris Gonzalez.
Pete built his dream man-cave and that’s where he would work on his cars and share life experiences with whoever was in his presence.
Pete was a man who loved being involved with his community, a member of the Greater Mabton Association, Miss Mabton Pageant, the construction and pulling of the Mabton float in the parades with his truck.
Pete is survived by his wife, Maricruz Ortega of Outlook. Children, Pete Ortega Jr. (Jamie) of Seattle, Mario Ortega of Auburn, Guadalupe Garcia, Anthony Garcia, Jennifer Garcia, Louis Garcia, and Steve Garcia of Washington and California.
Eight grandchildren, Pete Michael Ortega, Alissa Leanna Ortega, Ryan Storaasli, Mario Ortega Jr., Damon Wakefield, Kayden Wakefield, Julian Hernandez, Athena Gaytan, and Aleena Sanchez.
Pete is also survived by his siblings, Mary Jane Zavala, Sally Ortega Marez, Oralia Ortega Gonzales (Abel), Juan Ortega Jr., Rosa Linda Cerrillo (Richard), Irene Garcia (Tino), Santos Urbano Ortega (Elizabeth), Esperanza Ortega Nack (Donald), and Joe Ortega (Gigi).
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jose Carmen and Maria Garcia, parents, Aldegunda and Juan Ortega Sr., first wife, Sara Ortega, daughter, Jucina Ortega, sister Consuelo ‘Connie’ Ortega, nephew Estevan Garcia, and brothers-in-laws Adolfo Zavala Jr. and Salvador Marez.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside with burial to follow at the Mabton Cemetery in Mabton.
Those wishing to sign Pete’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
In honor of Pete’s memory, please send a plant or flower that can be replanted in his memory. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
