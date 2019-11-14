Quinten Levi Joseph Stump-Rendon passed away at home on Nov. 8, 2019.
He was the youngest child of Joe and Leslie Stump-Rendon of Satus. Quinn was born in Toppenish, on Feb. 6, 2004, and grew up on the Satus with his family on their small ranch and was currently a sophomore at Granger High School.
Quinn loved spending time with his family – he enjoyed cooking new things, playing video games, and helping people in need. He had a heart the size of Texas – which is probably why he was one of those “icky” Dallas Cowboys fans. Quinn was always talking about best friends “Fatima, Yosie and Jose, and his buddies “The Misfits.” Another close and very special friend he spoke highly of was Denise Garcia. These children brought so much joy to his life.
Quinn is survived by his parents Leslie Stump and Joe Rendon (Bickett), four brothers – Dustin (Shelley) Stump of Yakima, Alexander (Sarah) Stump-Milam of Lemmon, N. D., Cody Stump-Milam of Yakima and Joshua Everett Rendon of Satus. He also has one sister, Stacie Stump-Frazier of Yakima. She was his favorite “Darcy”. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Don and Yolanda Bickett of Sunnyside, and adopted grandmother Kay Clampitt of Sunnyside, plus numerous aunts, cousins, uncles and all his Satus family.
Quinn is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Lester and Harriett Stump and his adopted grandfather Darrel Clampitt.
Visitation and viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 at Heggies Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish from 12-4 p.m. The celebration of his life will be held, Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Granger Assembly of God Church, 241 3rd Ave., at 11a.m. There will be a luncheon afterwards.
Please come prepared to share a story and/or your favorite pictures of Quinn with his family.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made directly to Heggies Colonial Funeral Home to help offset the unexpected financial burden for his family of laying Quinten to rest. #StopBullying.
