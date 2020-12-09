Rafael Cervantes, 62, of Pasco fell asleep suddenly on November 16, 2020, from complications of a stroke.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1958, to Benito and Irene Cervantes.
In earlier days, Ralph worked at Hanford for over 10 years. The past 20 years he spent traveling the country; Alaska to Florida working primarily, but not limited, to construction.
Ralph truly worked hard and knew how to play hard. Ralph enjoyed being outside, listening to music, barbecuing, sunflower seeds, and being around dogs. Ralph always made his own rules, win, lose, or draw.
Ralph is survived by his two sons, Tyson (Celly) Cervantes, Pasco. Aaron (Felicia) Cervantes, North Bend. His five siblings: Sylvia Cervantes of Yakima, Grace (Gene) Smith of Idaho, Sergio Cervantes of Moses Lake, Norma (Andrew) Sharpe of Mabton, and Lucy (Shaun) Campbell of Gresham, Ore.
Ralph had four grandchildren: Marcos, Tyson, Genesis Irene, and Korbin.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Benito and Irene Cervantes and brother, Benito Cervantes.
There will be no formal service at this time.
Those wishing to sign Rafael’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.