Ramon Antonio Ramirez

Ramon Antonio “Tony” Ramirez was promoted to glory on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Tony lived with a deep joy, enveloped in God’s Grace. His life is best described as living moment by moment with an incredible sense of hope and a contagious enthusiasm that would spread within moments of being in his company. Tony made everyone feel valued, loved, empowered, and encouraged. Tony made you feel his faith in Jesus Christ.
Tony was born on September 26, 1953 to Ramon Ramirez and Maria de Jesus Arenas in El Palmar de Los Leal, Sinaloa Mexico.
Tony migrated to Yakima County in the 1970s and was a resident of Grandview for over 30 years. Tony and Macaria were married for 47 years and had six children, Maricruz, Jesus, Nereyda, Arturo, Jose, and Lupita. He had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Tony is survived by numerous brothers and sisters, cousins, nieces, and nephews, who reside in various places (U.S.A. and Mexico).
Tony was a farm labor contractor and was proud of serving the community via his company, Sure Harvest FLC. Tony loved agriculture work and ensured that a prayer was always said before harvesting or starting an assignment.
Tony’s humble beginnings only empowered his success and subject matter expertise. Tony was one of a kind. He translated manpower to a successful business, but always ensured fairness to both the employees and contractors. To many, Tony was not only an employer but also a source of strength. Many reached out to him for spiritual assistance. He was a firm believer in the power of prayer and had seen many miracles. Tony also was a great preacher, singer, and was a member of Vida Nueva in Grandview.
Tony’s love of God was so great, he wanted others to experience the same love. He started a church organization in his hometown in Sinaloa, Mexico. On an annual basis he would drive down to Mexico with his wife to not only share the love of God but to share meals and gifts with the members of the church “Communidad Cristiana Cristo Vive.”
From your children, “Dad we love and thank you for all the years of guidance, especially for sharing the love of God with us. We will miss you greatly but know that you are rejoicing with the Lord of Lords that you taught us.”
From your wife, “Surè I love you; I praise the Lord for all the years I got to share with you.”
To all who knew and loved Ramon A. Ramirez – the Ramirez family extends its warmest thank you. May God Bless you.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 from 9 a.m. until time of the service at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Those wishing to sign Ramon’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.