Randy Lee Butler, 66, lifetime valley resident, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Toppenish.
Randy was born on Sept. 30, 1952 in Sunnyside, the son of Maxine Lucille (Clayton) and Clifford Julius Butler.
He received his early education at Art-Fox Elementary School in Mabton.
Randy enjoyed spending time with his family, sister Darla and her daughter Mandy and her children.
He loved reading magazines. Randy will always be remembered for his big smile and friendly demeanor and would never forget anyone’s birthday or special event.
He is survived by father, Clifford Butler of Mabton; sister, Darla Jean Hernandez (Sergio) of Mabton; niece Amanda Hernandez and great niece Trinity, Jaidyn and great nephew Dominic all of Sunnyside.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Maxine L. Butler.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. at the Zillah Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Randy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
