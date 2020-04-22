Raquel “Bill” De La Paz, age 97, longtime Sunnyside resident passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Sunnyside.
Raquel was born on April 5, 1923 in Falfurrias, Texas.
Raquel served in the United States Army and was a highly decorated veteran having received various medals including two Overseas Service Bars, three Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart.
On October 31, 1945 he married Elvira Guerrero in San Antonio, Texas and later moved to Sunnyside in the late 1950’s.
Raquel was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside.
He is survived by his children Norma Cardenas of Waco, Texas, Alberto De La Paz of Mabton, Yolanda Castaneda of Grandview, Stella Lindgren of Austin, Texas, and Irma Dreghorn of Everett.
He is also survived by eighteen grandchildren, and twenty-two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elvira De La Paz in 2007 and son Joe De La Paz in 2019.
Graveside service was held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
