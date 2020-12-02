Raul Mendoza Ceja, age 54, reposed on Thursday, November 26, surrounded by his family in Richland.
Raul was born Nov. 11, 1966, in El Colomo, Michoacán, Mexico, to Javier and Agapita Mendoza.
He spent his childhood years in Mexico. In 1977, his parents and nine siblings made Grandview their home.
Survived by his parents Javier and Agapita Mendoza; brothers Mario Mendoza, Juvenal Mendoza (Lucia), Homero Mendoza (Veronica), Francisco Javier Mendoza (Judith); five sisters Cristina Ledesma (Ray), Patricia Esqueda (Gabriel), Gloria Mendoza, Berena Zyph (Marty), Agetha Douglass (Ryan); a son Raul Mendoza (Tara); three daughters Emilia Mendoza, Crystal Mendoza (D.J.), Guillermina Motiana Mendoza; eight grandchildren Laenie, Desiraee, Nathaniel, Daymian, Marcos,Leslie, Elijah, D.J. Jr., and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.
He will continue to live in each of our hearts forever.
Private Family Viewing and Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at the Grandview Apostolic Assembly.
Aliento Del Cielo Ministry-Grandview Live Stream on Facebook. Burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Raul’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
