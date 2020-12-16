Raymond L. Schaneman, 62, passed away due to COVID-19 on Dec. 1, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1958, in Sunnyside.
Ray grew up learning to farm from his father. He left the valley in 1982 to work with his brother Doug Larson in Alaska for a while and then moved to Purdue Bay, Alaska to work for MarkAir loading cargo planes. He enjoyed his time in Alaska.
In 1986, he moved back to Sunnyside. He started working for Independent Food in 1987 and continued his career in many different areas from forklift operating to managing fruit in outside warehouses.
Ray enjoyed the outdoors and teaching his boys his favorite past times. His passion was fishing and hunting. He spent his last year retired, fishing every day on the Yakima River with his little dog, Cheeto, mainly catching squaw fish but enjoyed every minute of it.
Ray is survived by his wife, Shawn Schaneman, 3 sons, Marcus and Tanner Schaneman of Sunnyside and Justin Schaneman of Missouri. His grandson, Byson Schaneman and granddaughters, Hayleigh and Addisyn. His sisters, Julie Schaneman and Diane Larson.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Dorothy Schaneman, his brothers, Gene Schaneman and Doug Larson.
There will be no formal service at this time.
Those wishing to sign Ray’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral home is in care of arrangements.
