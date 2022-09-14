Reece (Bud) Odell Stout 95, longtime Sunnyside resident, went to be with his Lord on September 8, 2022, with his wife Helen by his side.
Bud was born on May 1, 1927, in Parma, Idaho to William Francis and Cora (Proffitt) Stout. He grew up in Parma with his seven sisters and one brother on the family farm. He came from humble beginnings and was a child of the Depression. He graduated from Parma High School in 1945. He then entered the U.S. Navy with Basic Training in San Diego, California and then served on the LST 680 Naval Ship during the end of World War II and was one of the first troops to occupy Japan.
Bud came to Sunnyside, Washington in September 1949 and began farming with his brother Joe. In October 1949 he married Beverly Caley, the mother of his two children Michael Brian and Debra Gail. Bud continued to farm on Hanford Road for several years. He raised a variety of crops, mainly mint, and hated weeds especially puncture vines.
He married Helen Benjert on December 2, 1978. In 2000 they built a new home on the farm and enjoyed retirement. Bud and Helen took a trip of a lifetime in June 2002 on the 58th Anniversary of D-Day Normandy Landing in France. Bud and Helen took many trips to Idaho to visit family and he would revisit memories of growing up in Parma.
Bud enjoyed classic cars, trucks, and tractors. When he saw a classic car go down the road, he knew the exact make and model. He enjoyed going to car shows and took pride in his collection of cars. Bud was most comfortable at home in his pjs reading and watching his favorite shows Bonanza and The Andy Griffith Show. He enjoyed morning coffee with his buddies. They would frequent many coffee shops including the Safari where he enjoyed playing pool. A weekly outing was going to “Hobo Camp” every Tuesday in Prosser to have lunch with friends.
Bud attended and was baptized in the Sunnyside Grace Brethren Church. He loved the Lord and enjoyed listening to SongLife broadcasting network. He read his Bible every night before bed. Bud was a patriotic conservative who loved his country and his flag.
Bud celebrated his 95th birthday this past May with a big celebration at his home. That day was very special to him with numerous family and friends stopping by to commemorate this milestone.
Bud is survived by his loving wife Helen, daughter Debra Richards (Mike), grandson Rob Graff (Misty), granddaughter Caley Monnes (Ben), special nephews Larry Jenkins, Gary Hawkins and special nieces Carrol Hobson, Lynn Van Thiel and Judy King. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Hubert Benjert Jr. and Clarence (Babe) Benjert (Sharon), sisters-in-law Martha Bright (Mel), Sue Garretson and Anita Gardner and numerous nieces and nephews and devoted friends Susie Pederson, Melanie Copenhaver and Judy Hillyer.
He is preceded in death by his parents William and Cora Stout, son Michael Stout, siblings Joe Stout, Bonnie Brumfield, Inez Altman, Ida Chadburn, Opal Olson, Beulah Stout, Eva Herring, and Lydia Jenkins. In-laws Hubert and Rika Benjert. Brothers-in-law John Benjert, Alex Benjert, Henry (Hank) Benjert and sister-in-law Pat Benjert. Special friends Benny Pederson, Jim Reitsma and Tony Overman.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral service will be on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Grandview Church of the Nazarene with Military Honors. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Bud’s memory may contribute to V.F.W. Post 3482 for aid in Veterans assistance.
If you would like to sign Bud’s online memorial book you may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
