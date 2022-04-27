Rene Lemos, of Sunnyside, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 23, 2022. Born on June 8, 1940, in Edinburg, Texas to Jesus and Zolia Lemos. He moved to Sunnyside in 1959.
He had a 28-year career as an Iron Worker at the Hanford Nuclear Plant. Rene owned and operated Del Sol Gardens and spent 30 years growing fruits and vegetables for countless farmers markets throughout Eastern Washington.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Paula Lemos of Sunnyside, Washington, children: Michael Lemos (Kim) of Tampa, Florida, Richard Lemos (Vicki) of West Richland, Washington, James Lemos (Debbie) of Pasco, Washington, Cyndee Keffeler (Mike) of Sunnyside, Washington, Raquel Bussert (John) of Kennewick, Washington, and Jerry Perales (Sylvia) of Richland, Washington. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his son Edward Lemos, Brothers Ermilo Lemos, Jesus Lemos Jr, Mingo Lemos, Robert Lemos and by his parents Zolia and Jesus Lemos and father-in-law and mother-in-law Miguel and Cruz Navajar.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday May 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Rene’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
