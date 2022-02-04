The long awaited and ultimate desire of our father, Reuben Reinhold Roehl was realized on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, when he left his mortal body and entered fully into the presence of the Lord.
Dad, the third of nine children, was born on September 5, 1930, in the German community of New Leipzig, North Dakota, to William and Rosalie Roehl. At an early age, the family relocated to Missoula, Montana where he began his early education. Later the family moved to Sunnyside where Dad met the gorgeous Jeannie Campbell. Reminiscing on this first meeting, Dad would often say, “Your mom was wearing a sweater and pencil skirt and all I could think was…look at that lovely lassie with the classy chassis.”
Reuben graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1950. He turned down a full-ride boxing scholarship to the University of Washington to join the US Navy.
He married, Jeannie Campbell on August 31, 1950. This 65-year love affair lasted until Mom’s death in June of 2015. They had three children, Dan, Barbara Jo, and Susan.
In 1955, after four years of service in the Navy, Reuben and Jean moved back to Sunnyside where Dad became employed as a patrolman at Hanford. This began a 37-year career with Westinghouse where Dad retired as the N-Reactor Operation’s Manager. After retiring from Westinghouse in 1992, he worked as a consultant for the Department of Energy for several years.
Even though he and Mom enjoyed traveling, gardening, watching his grandchildren’s sporting events, and raising and selling garlic at the Farmer’s Market in Seattle, Dad’s main focus was on family, church, and missions.
He had a passion for missions as demonstrated with his work with Light for the Lost, Jews for Jesus, Crisis Pregnancy Center, and the Union Gospel Mission.
Reuben’s legacy lives on through the love and honor of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his son Dan Roehl (Nancy), daughters Barbara Jo Huenefeld (Don), Susan Cullen (Dave). He is also survived by six grandchildren, Susie DeRousie (Joe), Mike Huenefeld (Claire), Georgie Brownlee (Mark), Phillip Cullen (Tara), Abby Bennett (Steve), Joe Roehl (Mandy), and 19 great grandchildren.
Reuben is also survived by his sister Eileen Olsen (Cecil), brother Dennis Roehl (Vickie), and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the staff of Mel’s Diner, where Dad enjoyed breakfast (almost daily) for the past six years, for their friendship and service to Dad. (per Dad…Best pancakes ever!)
Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from 4 to 7:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in Sunnyside.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Reuben’s memory may contribute to the Union Gospel Mission.
Those wishing to sign Reuben's online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
