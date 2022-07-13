Rex Bootsma went home to his Heavenly Father on September 24, 2021.
Rex Bootsma was born at home January 19, 1925, in Fox Valley, Oregon. He attended school in White Swan, Washington. After being drafted into the US Army Air Corps in 1943, he was stationed in France and Germany towards the end of World War II.
Rex met Betty Schuyler in Sunnyside during a leave of absence in 1945 from the Army. After his discharge from the service, he and Betty married in Sunnyside where they lived until 1986. He worked for Yakima County and at Hanford for a short period. The bulk of his working career was spent at Carnation Company in Sunnyside where he worked for some 35 years.
In 1949, Rex and Betty’s first child, Bob, was born and in 1951, Deb came along.
After he and Betty retired in the 1980’s, they began to travel. They moved to Kennewick in 1986, bought a pickup and travel trailer, and they became “snowbirds” spending winters in the Phoenix, Arizona area. They moved several times enjoying the warm winters in Arizona and the cooler summers in Washington and Idaho. During the 1990’s and early 2000’s, they owned homes in Sun City, Arizona, and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
In 2012, they decided to move back to the Tri-cities to be closer to family. They bought a home in Pasco just before Betty passed in April 2013.
In 2018, Rex moved to Hawthorne Court in Kennewick. At Hawthorne Court (and throughout his life), Rex made many friends and never seemed to meet a stranger.
Until his mid-90’s, Rex continued to volunteer at the Union Gospel Mission in Pasco, and the Children’s Train at Columbia Park. He was an active member of the Community of Christ Church where he held several ministry positions.
Rex was predeceased by his parents, Blanche and Wilhelm Bootsma, his brother, Dick Bootsma, his beloved wife, Betty and treasured son, Bob.
He is survived by his daughter, Deb Bee and husband, Bill Gordon, seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren all who miss him greatly.
A Celebration of Life Service for Rex will be held at the Richland, Washington Hampton Inn on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.