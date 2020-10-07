It is with great sadness that the family of Rhoda Marie Middleton, 68, of Granger, Washington announces her passing on October 3, 2020, at 6:37 a.m.
Rhoda was born on August 11, 1952, in Lebanon, Missouri to Joe and Margaret Waterman.
Rhoda spent her life in the Yakima Valley and worked as a cosmetologist for many years. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and also loved craftwork. Her fantastic fudge was always something to look forward to at Christmastime.
Rhoda enjoyed music and dancing and often encouraged others to join her, creating wonderful memories for many. Rhoda valued and loved her family. Over the years, Rhoda took joy in her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
She is survived by Jeff Conner, one daughter Kristina Middleton (Steve Greenwade), two sons, Carl Middleton and Brandon Middleton. Three sisters Shirley (Bill) Smith, Gayla (Mike) Prummer, Marcy (Brian) Blackburn and three brothers, Gary (Sharon) Waterman Albert (Rosie) Waterman Joey (Cindy) Waterman. Eight grandchildren, Derrick Middleton, Mark Clemmens, Mariah Clemmens, Nicole Harris, Amy Harris, Zack Greenwade, Kira Hickam, and, Siley Hinton and one great-grandchild, Alexander Middleton
Rhoda is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Margaret Waterman, her beloved son Greg Middleton and her sister Carol Jo Waterman.
Sometime people come into your life for a moment, a day, or a lifetime. It matters not the time they spent with you but how they impacted your life in that time.
