Richard (Dick) Thomas Beightol was born on August 17, 1949, in Pasco, Washington. Dick passed away peacefully, with his family and friends by his side, on March 19, 2022, in Kennewick, Washington.
From a young age, Dick learned how to work hard on the family wheat farm and played hard in his free time on any motorcycle he could find. As he got older, his obsession with motors and going fast spread to cars, go-karting with his sons and obtaining his pilot’s license.
Throughout his professional career, Dick found himself in multiple roles at Mercer Ranches, including irrigation, farming operations and in the carrot packaging facility. He was extremely proud and thankful for the opportunity provided by Bud Mercer and the rest of the Mercer family.
In 1998, Dick started his own family operation, Phinny Hill Vineyards. Using the skills he learned working at Mercer Ranches, Dick built what is considered by many as one of the top wine grape vineyards across Washington State. Today, Phinny Hill Vineyards is how his legacy will live on, as his sons continue the work he started to produce top-quality grapes for world-renowned wineries in Washington Wine Country.
As when he was a child working on the wheat farm, Dick continued to work hard on the vineyard, but could also be found playing hard and going fast eventually becoming the engine himself when he began bicycle racing. He dedicated much of his free time to training and becoming a well-oiled machine atop his bicycle.
This love of bicycling continued up until the last weeks of his life, where he would pedal away while sitting in his lounge chair.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Beightol and Gerilee Cruz and his brother, Steven Beightol.
He is survived by a loving family: his wife of nearly 50 years Cheryl and their two sons Will (Amy) and Brandon (Kim), his brothers Roger (Florence), Robert (Ronda), and Sharon, his in-laws Patricia Hall, Linda (Ed) Bordwell, and Shawn Schaneman. Dick especially prized his four grandchildren Taylor, Ryan, Mia, and Liana.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Prosser Bethel Church 270 N. Gap Rd. Prosser on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. Reception to follow at the Vermulm Barn at 22236 N Hinzerling Rd in Prosser.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Washington Wine Foundation Albert Don Memorial Scholarship.
