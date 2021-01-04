Richard Lee Wolfe, affectionately known as ‘Wolfie’ or ‘Wolf Man’, 75 of Owensboro, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation.
Richard was born Oct. 24, 1945, in Goldendale, Wash. to the late James Walton and Gladys Mae Rosso Wolfe.
Richard spent his entire adult life working hard and tirelessly for Commonwealth Aluminum, which later became Aleris, where he retired after 32 years.
A quiet man, Richard obtained all the positive qualities that came with a listener; attentive, encouraging, supportive and caring.
Unbeknownst to many, Richard traveled across the United States, winning award after award for his car builds. When his plant in Washington shut down, he adventurously meandered to Owensboro to lay roots.
Although he kept his circle rather tight, if you were in, you were “in.” He embodied a sense of loyalty like none other, which was truly showcased when he married his late wife, Lois Morris Wolfe, and adopting an ever-growing family.
Aside from his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Morris Wolfe, who passed away Oct. 29, 2016; a brother, Roger Wolfe in 1967, and a grandson Timothy Richeson in 1994.
Those left to cherish Wolf Man’s memory are his step-children, Steve (Valerie) Morris, Cathy (Mike) Richeson, Anna (Ron) Weber, and Keith (Jennifer) Morris, all of Owensboro; grandchildren Derek Sumner, Aaron Morris, Casey Richeson, Eric Sumner, Nathan Morris, John Morris, Ethan Morris, Dana Brown, and Kristi Brown; 14 great-grandchildren and many friends he met and experienced life with along the way.
Funeral Services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will take place 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Private burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends who wish to honor Richard at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Richard Wolfe.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Richard Wolfe and sign his virtual guestbook by visiting www.haleymcginnis.com.
