Robert (Bob) Alseth, 95, of Yakima, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Aug. 7, 2019 after a short battle with aspiration pneumonia.
Bob was born in Menomonie Wis., Jan. 26, 1924 to Ben and Sophie (Dragseth) Alseth and was the youngest of four children.
The family lived on a working farm growing wheat, corn and raising cattle and chickens. As a young child, Bob walked and skied to school and helped his family with chores around the farm.
When Bob reached his teens, he laid bricks with his father, worked in forestry, worked at dairy farms, and became a golden glove boxer in high school. After graduating, he bought his pride and joy - a 1943 Harley Davidson. His friend Marv introduced him to his sister Irene Solberg. They quickly began dating and were married in Stillwater Minn., on May 20, 1946. Shortly thereafter Bob served in the military. Upon his honorable discharge from the army, Bob and Irene along with her family moved to Sunnyside. They started their family of three children in 1951. They built a home on five acres on South Hill Road in Sunnyside in 1960. They filled the land with Black Angus cattle, horses, chickens, a pig and lots of dogs over the years.
Their home was open to all their kids’ friends and was well known as the place to be in the neighborhood.
Bob worked construction for 20 years on projects including the Yakima Mall, Grand Coulee, Bonneville, and The Dalles Dams.
He started his business part-time and then opened Bob Rents and Repairs in 1967.
Bob was a great father, teaching his kids to fish, hunt, ride and care for horses and cows, swim, build a camp and instilled many life lessons.
The family attended service every Sunday at Calvary Lutheran Church. He made sure Sunday was the day for family. Bob’s priority in those days was to save money to take his family on vacations. They traveled to many destinations, but their favorite spot was to spend two weeks in Cannon Beach every summer.
Bob sold his business in 1987 to enjoy full retirement. Irene retired in 1989. Bob fulfilled his dream of returning to bike riding by purchasing a Honda 1500 Goldwing motorcycle in 1984. They traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada. They enjoyed many cruises and traveled to eight countries.
In 1994, the couple sold their ranch home and moved to Sun Country Estates in Yakima. In December 2018 they settled into Fieldstone OrchardWest Assisted Living.
Bob enjoyed wood working, building and remodeling, he bowled on the men’s league at Skookum Bowl, played corn hole, lent a helping hand to those who needed one. He was a giving caring person to many people who knew him.
One of Bob’s best characteristics was making people laugh. He loved to tell stories about events from his childhood. He will be missed by many.
Bob is preceded in death by his brother Helmer killed in World War II, his parents, brother Jim, sister Bernice, his son Jerry Alseth.
He is survived by his wife Irene of 73 years, daughter Bobbi (Lisa Lugo) of Moxee, daughter Connie (Mike Yearout) of Selah, grandson Tyler (Stacy) Alseth of Sunnyside, granddaughter Krista (Manuel) Olivas of Selah, six great-grandchildren Ella, Sadie, Gunnar, Payton, Imani and Luciano.
A short gravesite service will be at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16 at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
A service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 801 Tieton Drive, Yakima, at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 11:30 a.m. followed by a reception.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the Humane Society or your favorite charity.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the care givers at Fieldstone OrchardWest, Virginia Mason Hospital and Cottage in the Meadow.
Those wishing to sign Bob’s online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.