Robert (Bob) Larson, 70, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, while shrimping on the Puget Sound with Connie McDonald, his soul mate.
Bob was born and raised in Minnesota by Carl and Laura Larson and was the youngest of ten children. After serving in the Air Force, he was a pipefitter at Hanford Nuclear Plant.
Recently Bob moved to Sunnyside, Wash. where he met Connie. The two retired and settle on Whidbey Island.
Bob loved fishing in the Columbia River. He also enjoyed hunting in the Bickleton area and could be found crabbing and shrimping on Puget Sound.
If anything needed repair Bob was the man to fix it. He was an expert handyman and enjoyed helping others.
Bob was an avid gardener who used his produce and talents in the kitchen to bring joy to others. He could cook up a dish that made you feel like you were eating at a five-star restaurant.
His sense of humor and storytelling were treasured by everyone. No one could spin a great story like Bob.
Bob will be missed by family and friends, and his little dog, Oscar. The grandchildren of Connie will have lasting memories of Papa Bob.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.