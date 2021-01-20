Robert Chandler

Robert Dean Chandler, a longtime resident of the lower valley, died on January 15, 2021, at Peace Health Sacred Heart Hospital in Springfield, Oregon.
Robert was born on Feb. 20, 1946, in Yakima, Wash. the son of Roy and Eloise (Lane) Chandler. He grew up living in Yakima, Grandview and Sunnyside, graduating from Sunnyside High School in 1963. Robert worked for Moffett and Sons in Mattawa where he served as Mayor for one year in the 1980s and in Grandview where he retired. In 2013 he moved to Springfield, Ore. Robert enjoyed fishing, camping and was an avid reader.
He is survived by two sisters, Shirley Mae (Chandler) Marchbanks of Springfield and Judith Ann (Chandler) Van Atta, and brother-in-law Dennis, of Mountain House, Calif., as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers.
Due to Covid-19, the family is holding a private memorial. Those wishing to honor Robert’s memory may contribute to the donor’s choice.
