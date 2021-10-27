Robert Corless

Bob Corless lived a full life to his last days, and his surviving family and many friends will cherish the memories of celebrations, conversations, and experiences shared with him. Bob loved traveling, a great round of golf, fine wine, gin martinis, a good book, and most of all time spent with his wife, family, and friends.
The middle child of Robert S. and Catherine Corless, Bob was born and raised in Sunnyside, Washington with his brother, Mike, and sister, Mary. His active childhood included hard labor in the family’s backyard apple orchard, as well as music. After graduating from Sunnyside High School, Bob earned a degree in pharmacy at Washington State University, where he and former wife Vicki Roddy became young parents to Lisa, Robert, and Andy.
Back in Sunnyside, Bob worked at Eastway Pharmacy. The course of his future changed when he met Patricia Wallace, a new teacher in town, who Catherine thought would be a good match for her handsome son. Her plan worked; Bob and Pat fell in love after their first date (the cast party of a local production of “South Pacific” — he played trumpet in the orchestra, and she was onstage).
This was the beginning of Bob and Pat, an inseparable couple who were best friends and soulmates for 56 years. In 1965, they married in Reno, Nevada and started their life together in Lancaster, California. Bob built a long and successful career as a pharmacist and business owner at Williams Pharmacy. Their family grew to include daughter Stacy Corless (Ron Cohen), daughter-in-law LaVerne Roberts, granddaughters Scarlett Attensil and Cassie Corless (Amy Svendberg), and great grandchildren Archer and Viola Townsend.
Bob and Pat retired to San Clemente, California in 2010 and he thoroughly enjoyed living at the beach. He was an active parishioner at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lancaster and then at St. Clement’s Church. Bob was also an ardent patron of the theater for decades.
Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Corless, and two of his children, Andrew Corless and Lisa Weidman.
There will be a memorial service and celebration of Bob’s life on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11a.m. at St. Clement’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in San Clemente.
