Robert Dean “Bob” Esparza, Nov. 16, 1954 to Jan. 30, 2021.
Bob was born in Yakima to parents Robert Esparza, and Mary Garza Esparza.
Bob was a graduate of Sunnyside High School in 1973, where he was a football standout. During the final game of his senior year, he broke his leg playing against West Valley High School, a night to remember.
Bob served his country in the United States Army from 1973 to 1977, he then served as a drill sergeant in the reserves for a number of years.
One of Bob’s greatest passion was motorcycles. He started riding dirt bikes at a very early age, tearing up the hills in Sunnyside. He went on to ride street bikes and rebuilt many motorcycles as a hobby.
He entered shows with his pride, a 1956 Pan head Harley Davidson. Bob shared this love with many of his friends, sometimes working through the night getting his bike ready for a show. He traveled the Northwest to many bike shows and took numerous awards for his beautiful motorcycle. Bob’s love of motorcycles led him to organize a small club which he was the Founder and President of “Rollin Free Motorcycle Club.” He created many memories with his riding brothers in the Lower Valley for years.
Bob married in 1982 to Teresa Erickson, they had two children, and later divorced. His two girls could always be seen hanging out with Bob and his motorcycle buddies in the shop. Bob’s girls had several extra dads from this close-knit group of riding brothers.
Bob’s paint jobs were stunning on his motorcycle. These paint skills he learned from his job working at Rick’s Auto body Shop in Sunnyside. Bob went to work for PW Pipe, where he spent twenty years. He later purchased Valley Pipe in Grandview which he owned and operated. He finished his working career with Department of Labor and Industries for twenty years, retiring in Dec. 2019.
Bob’s health failed this January, he was hospitalized with pneumonia, congestive heart and kidney failure. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert, mother, Mary, sister Nelda Gastelum and sister Norma Esparza.
Bob is survived by his long time significant other Beth Williams, brother, Roger Esparza, sister Velma Macias, his children Kayla Stansberry of Phoenix, Ariz., and Nicole Esparza of Pacific and grandchildren, Chaz, Kaamil, and Jr., and many nieces and nephews.
Take your last ride dad, ride into the clouds, you’re Rollin Free now. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held later this summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.