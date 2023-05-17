Randy Robert Lopez died suddenly at his home on May 10, 2023. He was born December 23, 1963, to Anita Garcia and Manuel Lopez.
Robert was a graduate of Davis High school, after graduating high school he didn’t go to college right away. He started Folklorico dancing at a very young age and was fortunate to be able to be in a professional atmosphere, performing in Washington State, and abroad.
In 1981 he started a traditional Folklorico dance company in Yakima, Washington called Los Bailadores Del Sol. Dancing was his passion and when he danced you could see the joy it brought to him. He also attended cosmetology school, along with his mother at Mr Lee’s beauty school and graduated in 1995. As soon as he got his cosmetology license he had his own salon, Rob’s Precision Stylists, which was a John Paul Mitchell focus salon. In 2015 he applied to Central Washington University, was accepted and graduated in 2019. He graduated with an Interdisciplinary Social Sciences bachelor’s degree of which he was very proud. He was full of laughter, and we will miss his smile. He leaves behind his son Phillip and fur baby Maximillion, brothers Nick Lopez, Ronnie Lopez, and Richard Lopez and sister Jackie Delgado, and many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his parents Anita Garcia and Manuel Lopez, baby brother Manuel Lopez III, beloved Stepfather Joe Garcia, sister Joanne Lopez, and friend Cameron Tate. Grandparents and many aunts, uncles and friends who are waiting for him with open arms.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.